Skip to content
KARK
Paron
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Interstate 630 EB/WB limited to one lane this weekend for construction in Little Rock
State Troopers, Department of Transportation officers team up for speed & distracted driving enforcement Thursday
One man dead in Springdale shooting, suspect on the run
Trial highlights: Senators’ questions launch pointed debate
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Good News Matters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
DJ’s Trivia: Super Bowl
KARK 4 Today
Posted:
Jan 30, 2020 / 06:52 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 30, 2020 / 06:52 AM CST
This week, it’s the Mets vs. the Anchors in a trivia match over the Super Bowl!
Don't Miss
Flu Facts: What you need to know
Anchors Away
Contests
Keep On Amazing
Missing Persons
Arkansas Professionals
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
State Troopers, Department of Transportation officers team up for speed & distracted driving enforcement Thursday
Family friend arrested for 2019 murder, son speaks for first time since arrest
Arkansans have until Oct. 1 to obtain ‘REAL ID’
Digital Original: Downtown Little Rock alleys become prime real estate for local artwork
LR Chef and owner of South on Main moving to Nashville, intends to sell restaurant