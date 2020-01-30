DJ’s Trivia: Super Bowl

This is our pet of the week, Bella. She's a 6-year-old poodle mix.She is a super sweet girl who came to the Humane Society of Pulaski County about a month ago. She was surrendered by her previous owner who could no longer take care of her. She is an affectionate and snuggly lap dog.Bella is well-mannered and likes to go on walks and car rides.She loves everybody including kids, dogs and catsBella went to Petsmart and she did really well in the store. She also went on an outing to Pulaski Academy on Monday and did great with all of the kindergartners.