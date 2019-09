The 4th Annual Harvest Night at the Foodbank is Saturday, September 7th. The money raised from this year's event will allow the Arkansas Foodbank to continue to support the 320 partner agencies and 100 schools in our 33 counties that provide nutritious food to those in need.

Tickets are $40 for adults and children under 12 years old get in free. . Tickets can be purchased online at www.arkansasfoodbank.org