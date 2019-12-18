DJ Williams and Heather Baker’s Bucket List: At The Corner

This Sock It 4Ward is the third and final December Socktion benefiting the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas Area Command. Bid Here: https://ebay.to/2M5omqS

The month of December is when the Salvation Army holds their most popular and successful annual fundraiser -- the Red Kettle Campaign. Pat Walker wants to help out the local arm of the Salvation Army in their mission which is motivated by the love of God and main objective is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.

So, It is "Santa Jaws" time! It may not be safe to enter the water, but it is safe to bid on these Christmas socks with an ugly Christmas sweater look to them. There are two pairs in this Socktion. One pair of socks has Santa Jaws. The other is red and white with sharks and snowflakes. Maybe you can grab them for yourself of make them a great stocking stuffer for someone in the family. Bid Here: https://ebay.to/2M5omqS