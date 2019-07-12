DJ Trivia – Coworkers

Break out the leg warmers and the Aqua Net, Downtown Little Rock Partnership will host an 80's Mall Party on Saturday, July 13. Presented by Smirnoff, this retro event and celebration of all things 80's will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the old Main Street Mall, a time capsule from thirty years ago, located at 101 East Capitol Avenue.