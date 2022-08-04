LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new DIY arts and crafts studio is open in Little Rock for both kids and adults.

Pinspiration has 70 different projects customers can choose from like candle making, acrylic paint pours, canvas painting and more. For those 21 and older, they have a bar with various beer and wine options.

They also have a splatter room where guests get into protective gear including a poncho, shoe caps, and goggles then fling paint at a canvas.

Pinspiration is hosting its grand opening Saturday August 6th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more on hours and what projects are included, you can visit the Pinspiration Little Rock website Pinspiration.com.