Dine out here for a chance to win prizes during North Little Rock Restaurant Week

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’re looking to grab a quick breakfast or have a sit down dinner, this week you have the chance to also win some prizes if you dine local.

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau and North Little Rock Economic Development is hosting North Little Rock Restaurant Week January 24 to January 30.

It’s all to raise awareness of the North Little Rock dining scene and stimulate economic activity for local restaurants.

Here’s how it works: if you dine out at a North Little Rock restaurant during Restaurant Week, save your receipts and each $10 spent is one entry into a raffle for fun prizes. You can submit your receipt at the North Little Rock Welcome Center or online at NorthLittleRock.org.