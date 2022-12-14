LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and one of the most popular activities during the holiday season is decorating Christmas cookies.

Dempsey Bakery in downtown Little Rock specializes gluten free sweet treats. For Christmas, they offer a cookie decorating kit with premade cookies and icing. They also have a shortbread cookie mix that you can bake yourself.

The pastry chefs at Dempsey Bakery put Claire Kreuz through a crash course on how to decorate the best Christmas cookies.

To order you can call (501) 375-2257 or visit the website www.DempseyBakery.com