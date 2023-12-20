Christmas is almost here, and it’s never a bad idea to have some fun activities lined up for the family to enjoy.

Sarah Hurst from Bella’s Kitchen and Wellness joined KARK 4 Today to talk all things cookie decorating just in time for the holidays.

In Hurst’s cooking class, children can learn how to make homemade cookie dough and icing. There will be a gingerbread baking class Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon and a sugar baking class Thursday, Dec. 28 from, 10 a.m. to noon at The Anthony School.

To sign up for the upcoming classes, visit BellasKitchenAndWellness.com.