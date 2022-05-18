The AY Magazine Burger Bucket List is rolling on, and this week the stop is at a hometown favorite franchise – David’s Burgers!

Owner Alan Bubbus is keeping busy with his ten locations around central Arkansas, plus he is getting ready to stretch his wings with a new restaurant where the bird is the word – Jess’s Chicken.

Amazing customer service greets diners as soon as they come in the door at David’s Burgers. From the cheery greetings from staff to the fresh hot fries brought right to your table, you’ll feel like part of the family.

To go along with those delicious fries are some great burgers! You can get a single or double, with your choice of toppings. If you are looking for something with a little more cluck, try the single or double grilled chicken.

Looking for fun without a bun? You can also get a hamburger steak or grilled chicken steak, smothered with seasonings, grilled onions and mushrooms. And don’t forget to leave room for dessert, with classic soft serve or milkshakes in some locations.

