The music industry took a big hit during the pandemic. but with more and more vaccines being administered daily, lives shows are starting to make a comeback.
One of those is happening tonight in Little Rock featuring country artist and Arkansas native, David Byrnes.
He spoke with the KARK 4 Today team about his show at South on Main.
David Byrnes live concert preview
