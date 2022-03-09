LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Want a burger the size of your head? The latest stop on the Legendary Eateries Bucket List has you covered.

Heather Baker & Hunter Hoagland visited Cotham’s in the City to try the capital city favorites.

The gigantic Hubcap cheeseburger does not disappoint, but there are also great Southern staples like double chicken fried steak and catfish. And don’t forget to save room for a delicious fried pie and take time to look around at the history of Arkansas movers and shakers hanging around the restaurant.

