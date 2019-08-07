Conway Teacher of the Year Semi-finalist

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key announced the four teachers named 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year State Semi-Finalists. The semi-finalists were selected among 15 regional finalists.

Melissa Spence is the semi-finalist from the Conway School District. She is a 1st grade teacher at Theodore Jones Elementary School .

Each semi-finalist received a certificate, medallion, and a $1,000 award. The ATOY Selection Committee will conduct site visits, to include classroom observations and interviews, over the next several weeks. The 2020 ATOY will be announced this fall.

