Community Matters: Volunteers preparing to deliver flowers to seniors

LITTLE ROCK, ARK - April is 911 Education Month, and local law enforcement agencies are pushing people to make sure they know what to do in emergencies, and when situations are actual emergencies.

Little Rock Police Department Public Information Officer Mark Edwards says that 911 operators field calls from people in non-emergency situations regularly. That’s a problem, because when people with actual emergencies need to reach the line, operators may be busy. It’s important to educate children on what constitutes an actual emergency. Information on a quiz your kids can take can be found at http://www.911education.com.