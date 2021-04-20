Community Matters: Volunteers preparing to deliver flowers to seniors

MAUMELLE, Ark.-- Volunteers at The Maumelle Center on the Lake have been working hard this past week to collect nearly 200 vases and a lot of flowers to bring joy to those who need a smile. The flower arrangements are going to be delivered to people around the community who have cancer, some who are in hospice and many who are struggling with Covid and are unable to see family or friends.
Susanne Brunner spoke with Kim White, a volunteer helping coordinate this big effort, about their mission.
If you'd like to help, visit: https://www.maumelle.org/552/Volunteer-Information