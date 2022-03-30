It’s time for the last stop in the AY Magazine Legendary Eateries Bucket List, Ciao Baci!

Heather Baler and Hunter Hoagland headed to the Hillcrest neighborhood to try some favorite flavors and delicious drinks.

Starting out with appetizers like the Cheese and Charcuterie plate or Tomato Bruschetta will begin your dining experience with sensational bites, along with the delightful cocktails from the legendary bar.

Next comes the mouth-watering entrees, be they lighter, like the Classic Caesar Salad, or something heartier, such as the Chargrilled Sirloin Steak and Frites. Diners can also enjoy the chef’s creations, including the Slow Cooked Duck and Dumplings or the vegan No Carb-onara.

