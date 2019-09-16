Child Car Seat Safety

Child Passenger Safety Week is September 15th through 21st. National Seat Check Saturday is September 21st.

Every 32 seconds in 2017, one child under the age of 13 in a passenger vehicle was involved in a crash. Many times, injuries and deaths can be prevented by proper use of car seats, boosters, and seat belts.

A child can start aging out of car seats by the ages of 8 to 12.

The Little Rock Fire Department only has 5 technicians that can put in car seats. To set up an appointment call (501) 918-3700.

Car Seat Check-ups are available by appointment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.  Call (501)364-5655.

The Injury Prevention Center offers a fitting station the first Thursday of every month at McLarty Honda on 10 Colonel Glenn Court in Little Rock.

