Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan tracking Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La.- As Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, KARK Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan and KARK photographer Marc Gustafson were tracking the storm in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

In the clips above, Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan gives a look at the damage in Lake Charles.

