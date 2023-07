Hilary Hunt and D.J. Williams are putting their cooking skills to the test at Bella’s Kitchen cooking classes in Little Rock.

Bella’s Kitchen and Wellness cooking classes are held at The Anthony School located at 7700 Ohio Street.

Children ages 6-15 years old can enjoy baking apple pies at a class Thursday. The class will be held at the school’s cafeteria from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $50. To purchase, visit BellasKitchenAndWellness.com.