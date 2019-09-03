Centers for Youth and Families invites 11th and 12th grade boys in Central Arkansas to be part of a six-month service and leadership program hosted by The Centers called Champions of Hope. We are asking for nominations by mid-September, with our kick-off party at the end of the month.

Up to 30 boys who complete service hours and participate in leadership and philanthropy activities will be accepted. The boys will be recognized at The Centers for Youth and Families Evolve Gala in March 2020.

For more information, go to www.CFYF.org or call 501-666-9436.