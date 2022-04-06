LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new month means it’s time to kick off a new AY Magazine Bucket List, and for April we are looking at New in Town restaurants, starting with Camp Taco at Lost Forty Brewing in Little Rock.

Diners can start their meals with favorites like cheese dip, or cheez(ish) dip for those looking for a vegan option, as well as hot potato wedges with a variety of dipping sauces.

You can then move on to the main events, trying specials like the Big Shell taco salad, six different kinds of tacos or the spicy fusion flavor of Mexican Ramen.

And to wash it all down, you can enjoy their full cocktail menu, featuring both a tequila flight, your favorites Lost Forty brews or their frozen homemade Paletas, made either kid-friendly or with a boozy pop.

