CABOT, Ark. – Summer is here and more Arkansans are heading to the pool. A nationwide lifeguard shortage is putting a damper on those plans.

In Cabot, the Parks and Recreation Department likes to have about 40 lifeguards on staff. This year they have 30.

To recruit more people, Parks and Rec. Director Travis Young said they offer an in house training program with reduced costs. This helps recruit and retain lifeguards.

The training program is about three days long with an online portion. If you’re interested you can visit CabotParks.com