Bid Here

Halloween is one week away, and these socks are perfect for the haunting holiday. This Socktion will benefit the Russellville Police Foundation's efforts to raise $50,000 to start a K-9 Unit. A KARK-4 News viewer, Stephanie Tanner, requested this charity for Sock It 4Ward because she knows the value a K-9 Unit brings. Her story is a sad story (click the links below), but it drives her to draw awareness to the need for K-9 Units in local police departments. And it is a little odd that a city the size of Russellville does not have a K-9 Unit. Let's do our part to help the Russelliville Police Foundation raise funds to get their unit off the ground and running. So, bid on My Socks!