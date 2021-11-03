Bucket List: THINK Coffee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It's been a while, more than 190 days (April 20-22), since all of Arkansas has experienced temperatures as cold as they could be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings.

After chilly, rainy weather Wednesday, clouds will slowly clear out Wednesday night in north-central Arkansas which will allow temperatures to drop to near freezing or possibly below freezing. That is why portions of northern Arkansas have been placed under a freeze warning for Thursday morning with a freeze watch still in place for far northwest and west-central Arkansas for the same time.