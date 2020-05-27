Bucket List: Tacos 4 Life

Go Bid Here!

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit there was a run on toilet paper and soon there were shortages. We all tried to get our hand on some TP because we didn't want to get caught with our pants down and have no toilet paper on hand. It's definitely been a light note we can laugh about in this serious time. So, Rock'Em Socks developed these Toilet Paper socks because they have a "square to spare." So, I'm "socktioning" off a pair of these socks raise money for the Arkansas Food Bank.