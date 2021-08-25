Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
National News
Monday Night Mystery
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
BestReviews
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Top Stories
J&J says its COVID-19 booster shot generates nine-fold increase in antibodies
‘It’s up to us’: Fauci says pandemic could possibly end by spring 2022
From CVS to Goldman Sachs, full FDA approval prompts flood of vaccine mandates
‘The feeling is helplessness’: Reporter cares for his mother in COVID-19 unit
Video
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020 Medal Count
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Fishing with Big Sarge
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Saving a Generation: A Conversation about Opioids
Summer Eats and Treats
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Bucket List: Bulgogi Korean BBQ
KARK 4 Today
Posted:
Aug 25, 2021 / 07:05 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 25, 2021 / 07:05 AM CDT
For the third stop on the Asian themed list, Mandy and Heather head to Bulgogi Korean BBQ.
Trending Stories
Cabot school board workshop draws mask mandate supporters, opponents
Video
COVD-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations drop; August tops 50,000 cases, 600 deaths from virus
Mt. Pine school district dealing with COVID-19 struggles
Video
UAMS COVID-19 forecast compares situation in Arkansas to forest fire
Video
From CVS to Goldman Sachs, full FDA approval prompts flood of vaccine mandates
Don't Miss
Keep On Amazing
Gallery
Sock it 4ward
Contests
Gallery
Arkansas pharmacists outline who can get a COVID-19 vaccine now and where they can get it
Weather Fix with Hayden Nix
EPA Releases list of disinfectants to fight Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Questions & answers
Anchors Away
Arkansas Professionals