The Romantic Dinner Bucket List continues this week as Hunter and Heather make a stop at Barley and Brood in North Little Rock.

The Argenta favorite offers comforting classics with an upscale twist, like the B&B bison meatloaf served on mac and cheese, the Legit Cheesesteak on a huge toasted roll or the tasty mashup of Scotch Deviled Eggs.

Barely and Brood also offers great libations, with local favorite beers from Flyway Brewing as well as award-winning cocktails served up by their welcoming bar staff.

To see more of the trip to Barley and Brood, check out the feature at AYMag.com.