LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and a local organization is putting in an effort to help support research for cancer.

Susan Adamson-Ray from the Brooklyn Project Foundation joined KARK 4 Today to talk about a special event the organization will hold this weekend.

The Brooklyn Project was founded in 2019 in memory of Susan’s daughter Asher Brooklyn Ray, who passed away at age 9 after battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects bones and bone tissue.

The organization will hold a golf tournament Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Stuttgart Country Club. An entry fee of $210 per team will include lunch and a swag bag. The foundation will also begin their tennis tournament Friday at 5 p.m. at the same location. The entry fee for women’s doubles and mixed doubles is $100 per team, which will also include lunch.

A baggo tournament will be held at the country club at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. An $80 fee will cover lunch for the team.

Adamson-Ray said the funds will go toward cancer research and clinical trials at the Innovative Therapeutics Program at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

To sign up for the tournaments, visit TheBrooklynProject.org.