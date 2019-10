LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Brewski’s, Bourbon, & Burgers will be back at the Heifer Village & Urban Farm on Saturday, October 5th.

It will be from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

There will be music, games, a build-your-own cocktail bar, and more.

The event will benefit Heifer International and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas.

