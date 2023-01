LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s time for one of the biggest hunting and outdoor expos in Arkansas.

The Big Buck Classic is back at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds for its 33rd year.

They have about 200 vendors from hunting gear and equipment to falcons and owls and even rattle snakes. Arkansas Game and Fish also has a Kid Zone where they will educate children on hunting, fishing, conservation and safety.

The expo kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. For more information visit BigBuckClassic.com.