Betty’s Beauty Bazaar and Barber Express 10th Annual Back to School Bash will be Sunday, August 11th. Free hair service will be provided for boys and girl ages 5 to 15.

Registration located at Parkview High School 2501 John Barrow Rd

There will be activities, back to school supplies, refreshments and transportation provided from Parkview to Betty’s Beauty Bazaar. Call 501-224-6120.