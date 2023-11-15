Thanksgiving is only a week away so there’s still a little time to plan out a menu. For families wanting to try healthier options this year, Bella’s Kitchen and Wellness has a couple of dishes to check out.

Sara Hurst joined KARK 4 Today with alternatives for family members with dietary restrictions. She suggested swaps for vegans, diabetes and people with gluten or dairy free diets.

Bella’s Kitchen and Wellness has recipes for pies, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes and other dishes for Thanksgiving dinner. There are also mushrooms available as an alternative to meat.

Families can order food to deliver or pick up at The Anthony School. For more information, visit BellasKitchenAndWellness.