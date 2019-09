Bella Rustina will fill 200+ booths of vintage, vintage-inspired, and handmade items inside the former WalMart Neighborhood Market building in Maumelle. The show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday, September 6th and September 7th. It will be 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8th.

Admission is $8 per adult on Friday for early buying day and $5 per adult on Saturday and Sunday. Admission for Children 12 and under is free.