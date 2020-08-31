August 31: Morning Headlines

Missed KARK 4 TODAY this Monday morning? Here’s a look at the top headlines.
- Protests continue in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
- President Trump supporters gathered outside the Arkansas State Capitol and took part in a boat parade.
- Police searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run.
- A body found in Lake Norfork is in the process of being identified.
- Bryant High School wins the 2020 Salt Bowl game.
- Highlights of UCA football game.
