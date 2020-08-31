August 31: Local News that Matters

Here’s a look at Local News that Matters.
- Police investigate a deadly shooting outside Twin Peaks restaurant in Little Rock.
- A man Little Rock police are calling the “Hillcrest Flasher” has been arrested.
- Lightning could be the reason a school caught fire.
- A non-profit is helping thousands of small businesses during the pandemic, at no cost.
LATEST POSTS:
- USDA extends free school lunch program for rest of year
- Louisiana protester arrested after hosting BBQ in front of mayor’s home
- Trump to visit Kenosha this week; Biden calls him a ‘toxic presence’
- Clinton Foundation distributes more than 20,000 naloxones to recovery residents in Little Rock
- UAMS opens additional organ transplant clinic