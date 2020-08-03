August 3- Morning headlines

Missed KARK 4 TODAY this morning? Here’s a look at some Monday headlines.
- There are now more than 4.6 million known cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.
- 2 people hurt in shooting in West Memphis. Authorities still investigating.
- Thieves steal a ranger and an ATV before setting a home on fire.
- Police looking for a person who stole several items from a delivery truck.
- UAMS will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Women’s Center.
