August 25: Morning Headlines

Missed KARK 4 TODAY this morning? Here’s a look at your morning headlines.

  • A man reported missing has been found dead in Little Rock.
  • A Cabot police officer is on administrative leave after a deadly shooting.
  • UAMS is taking part in a national study of cancer patients with COVID-19.
  • A Chick-fil-A food truck is making its rounds across Central Arkansas.

