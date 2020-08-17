August 17: Morning Headlines

Here’s what you missed on KARK 4 TODAY this Monday morning.
- We take a look at the Arkansas Department of Health’s guidelines on how schools should handle potential outbreaks.
- 4 men are scheduled for arraignment today, in the death of an SAU student.
- Little Rock’s Mayor wants more time in his fight to keep an LRPD officer off the force.
- A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be at the Governor’s Mansion today.
- A school district will select its new Superintendent.
- A city is offering cash incentives to get more people to take part in the Census.