August 10: Morning Headlines

Missed KARK 4 TODAY this morning? Here’s a look at some stories making headlines in Arkansas.

  • President Donald Trump signed several executive orders over the weekend in an attempt to boost the economy.
  • Little Rock Police are investigating a shooting in Little Rock.
  • A woman was shot and killed in North Little Rock.
  • A group pushing for more casinos in Arkansas will no longer fight to get its initiative on the November ballot.
  • Today is the deadline to apply for Walmart’s 7th annual Open Call.

