August 10: Local News that Matters

Missed KARK 4 TODAY this morning? Susanne Brunner highlights local news that matters.
- Attorneys for Amber Guyger, the Dallas Police Officer who shot and killed a Harding University student in his apartment, are now appealing her conviction.
- A man is calling out Oaklawn Casino for refusing to let him in because of his bag.
- A woman wants answers after finding a casket on top of her late husband’s grave site.
- Will fall sports happen? We take a look at the NFL, and how colleges plan to move forward during the pandemic.