Art for Water looks to provide clean drinking water to developing countries

Art for Water is a premier gala event centered around the arts. There will be both a live and silent auction with premier art never seen before created just for this event, live piano performance, a dance performance and dinner provided – all proceeds benefit Water for Christ – a non-profit based in Arkansas who provides sustainable clean drinking water in developing countries around the world.

If you’d like to attend, it’s going to be held Tuesday October 15 at the Arkansas Govenor’s Mansion. It’s from 6pm to 8pm and costs $100.