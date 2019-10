LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Today kicks off the first of ten days of fun at the Arkansas State Fair. This is the 80th year for the state fair which will have more than 60 carnival rides to enjoy.

LIVE music being tonight with 80’s pop singer Rick Springfield taking the stage. The annual rodeo being replaced with a monster truck show on October 19.

Doors open at 11am. For more information, go to https://www.arkansasstatefair.com/