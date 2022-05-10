LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new survey ranks Arkansas as the worst state to be a law enforcement officer. The study by Wallet Hub compares all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 key indicators of police friendliness.

The study looks at things like law enforcement officers per capita, median income, income growth, violent crime rate and protection expenses.

Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office believes officer satisfaction comes down to a few different things including pay, benefits and training. He said it’s important to make sure the sheriff’s office can compete with other agencies when it comes to recruitment and retention.

“Just look around and see what other agencies and places are doing for incentives, longevity pay, all those other benefits, education, that try to be comparable to other agencies around you and what they are offering,” Lt. Burk said.

When it comes to numbers like law enforcement per capita, recruitment and retention is down across the state. Lt. Burk said the agency is working to get more people interested in a career to serve and protect.

“Recruitment is a big issue and we are going out to different places, community colleges, colleges doing job fairs and trying to recruit people to join our agency,” Lt. Burk said.

To see the full rankings you can visit WalletHub.com