Arkansas Peace Week is September 15-22. The theme for this year is “Climate Action for Peace”

Friday, September 20 there will be a Peace Day photo at McDermott Elementary. Saturday, September 21 local artists and volunteers collaborate to create art inspired by peace-making ideals.There will also be the Arkansas Peace Week WE RISE Youth Summit and a Peace March.

Arkansas Peace Fest is Sunday, September 22 at Little Rock Central High School.