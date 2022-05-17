DUMAS, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is hosting a non-violence youth summit in Dumas. This comes almost two months after a shooting at a car show killed one and injured 26 others.

March 19th, the day of the deadly car show shooting, is a moment that continues to cast a shaddow on the small town. That’s why city leaders are partnering with the Arkansas MLK Commission for a day of hope, healing and restoration.

“We don’t want Dumas to be known as the place where the shooting happened across the world and they are so much more than that. I’m so glad that the Dumas community will not let what happened on March 19th define their community. The Dumas community is defined by its spirit and unity,” Arkansas MLK Commission Executive Director DuShun Scarbrough said.

Decked in shirts saying ‘We stand with Dumas,’ Scarbrough said they want to promote peace, while also honoring the heroes who stepped up that tragic day.

“We’re here as the Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission to salute the city, to honor the first responders and every day that stood up that day and said not on my watch,” Scarbrough said.

Some of the events include a candlelight vigil, peace walk, sessions on conflict resolution and a community panel discussion. Award winning actress and producer Vivica A. Fox will also serve as a keynote speaker.