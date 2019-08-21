Arkansas Grown School Garden Contest

School entries are being accepted for the 6th annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture (ADA) and Farm Credit. Applicants may be any Arkansas school, grades pre-K through 12, that had a school garden open during the 2018-2019 school year, or any schools planning to start a garden in the 2019-2020 school year.

The deadline for submission is August 30. Online entry forms and program requirements are available at www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/aad-programs.