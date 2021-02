The traditional Flower and Garden Show of the past was cancelled because of COVID-19.

This year, Arkansas’s Garden of Year Contest runs through May 31st.

There are two Divisions: Profession Design and Non-Professional Design.

Participants will make a video of their garden for submission and then send it to the AFGS. They will select the top five for each division. Those 10 videos will be on the AFGS YouTube/Patreon video page for people to view for $10.

This is the show’s 30th anniversary.