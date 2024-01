LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 2024 Wedding Show is coming up this weekend.

The show will be held Sunday, Jan. 14 at The Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Amanda Copley and Kortney Strange joined KARK 4 Today to talk about the upcoming event and what people can expect. Engaged couples will be able to gather ideas and plan their wedding day at the event.

Tickets, ranging from $10 to $50, can be purchased at ArkansasBridalCommunity.com.