LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Children’s Hospital is getting ready for the 8thth annual Angel One 5K/10K.

The event raises money for gas cards to help parents with travel costs for children who fly or transported by Angel One.

The event will be held Saturday, October 5 at Two Rivers Park. It begins at 8 a.m.

You can register online at www.angelonerun.com

Registration for the 5K is $25. The 10K is $35.