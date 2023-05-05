The City of Conway is hopping into the weekend with one of the biggest festivals central Arkansas has to offer: Toad Suck Daze.

KARK 4 Today had an early preview of the fun event attendees should expect starting Friday.

The festival will go from Friday to Sunday, bringing live performances, game competitions and carnival rides.

In addition to the fun, the festival also contributes to education with scholarships and funding for programs in the city. In April, event organizers awarded more than $6,000 to Child Care Aware of Conway.

The event has free admission and is open to the public.