LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The American Red Cross of Arkansas is offering safety tips ahead of the upcoming winter weather set to hit the state.



They advise to assemble an emergency preparedness kit to ensure you and your family have enough bottled water, non-perishable food and other items to stay safe at home for a few days without power if needed.

If you must travel, keep the vehicle’s gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and if you are required to stop due to traffic issues or detours. Also make sure to have a windshield scraper, small broom, sand or cat litter for traction, warm blankets and coats, and an emergency kit with bottled water, non-perishable food and medications in your car if you get stranded.

When it comes to personal safety, the Red Cross says to stay indoors if possible and wear warm clothes. Layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater.

If you must go outside, wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Mittens or gloves and a hat will prevent the loss of body heat. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air. Avoid taking deep breaths; minimize talking.

They say it’s important to know the signs of hypothermia – confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If someone has these symptoms, they should get immediate medical attention.

Also watch for symptoms of frostbite including numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness or waxy feeling skin.

If you’re using a space heater, the Red Cross has some tips to stay safe. They say all heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment. Also place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord. Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace. Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.