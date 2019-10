The 9th annual World Cheese Dip Championship Benefiting Harmony Health Clinic is this weekend downtown Little Rock. Get your taste buds ready and help crown the winner with more than 57,000 servings of cheese dip available!

Harmony Health Clinic provides free medical/dental services to the uninsured and underserved in Little Rock.

Saturday, October 5th from Noon-4pm Clinton Presidential Library grounds

Pre-sale tickets $10 ($15 at the gate)

Purchase tickets at www.cheesedip.net